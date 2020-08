All lanes reopened on Borman after vehicle gets lodged under semi; 2 seriously injured, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A vehicle with four people inside became lodged under a semitrailer, causing all four eastbound lanes of traffic on the Borman Expressway to shut down temporarily.

Two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

By 5 p.m., police had cleared the scene and all lanes were open.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a crash on eastbound Interstate 80/94 at the 3-mile marker in Hammond.

A vehicle had struck the back of a semi at a high rate of speed and became lodged underneath the trailer, Rot said.

There were four people inside the car and the driver, a 21-year-old woman, and front passenger, unknown age and gender, suffered serious injuries. There were no other injuries reported, Rot said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.