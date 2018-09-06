Alums encouraged to ‘come home’ to Noll for Tailgate 2018

HAMMOND — Alumni and friends of Bishop Noll Institute will reunite at their alma mater Sept. 14 as part of the annual Tailgate Party.
“The tailgate is our most popular alumni event, and we typically have more than 500 alums come back home to Noll for the night,” said Mary Ellen O’Neill, director of advancement at Bishop Noll. “Alums love to return to the field house, reconnect and reminisce.”
For the homecoming game, Bishop Noll's football team will take on Chicago Quest beginning at 7 p.m. on the BNI field. The Tailgate Party begins after the game in the field house and continues until midnight. Bishop Noll is at 1519 Hoffman St. Due to road construction, attendees are encouraged to park in the main lot and use the "A" doors for the tailgate.
Tickets for this fundraiser cost $25 each and will be sold at the door. Cash only. The price includes food, drink and entertainment. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Call Juli Sandoval at 219-932-9058, ext. 1005, or jsandoval@bishopnoll.org. Visit bishopnoll.org for updates and more details.