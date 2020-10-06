Alzheimer's Association hosts Virtual Resource Fair

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a Virtual Resource Fair from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

This is an a la carte event that will feature a number of speakers from organizations such as the Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care.

They will provide information about the services available to Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia at every stage of the disease.

“Indiana is fortunate to have a number of organizations that provide a wealth of resources for those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “No one should go through this journey alone, and we want to make sure people living with the disease and their families are aware of the help that is available to them.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the financial and legal considerations that come with a dementia diagnosis and the process for determining when it is time to stop driving.

“We often hear from families that the decision to stop driving is one of the most difficult they face,” Laskey said.