Ambulance stolen from hospital, recovered soon after, police say

GARY — An ambulance was stolen from a hospital parking lot Saturday night before being recovered a few miles away, police said.

Gary police received a call about the stolen ambulance at 7:34 p.m., Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers arrived at Methodist Hospitals — Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St., and met with Elite Medical Transportation staffers, who said their Ford Transit ambulance had been taken from the emergency room entrance.

The Elite Medical Transportation staffers said they had arrived at the hospital to transport a patient, Hamady said. When they left the hospital with the patient, the ambulance was gone.

Gary police alerted area departments about the missing ambulance. At 7:45 p.m., Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle about 6.5 miles away from the hospital in a Walgreens parking lot at 1225 Ridge Road in Griffith.

Griffith police arrested a 44-year-old woman from Dyer who was inside the ambulance, Hamady said.

