More than 1,000 babies born in February in Lake, Porter and LaPorte County will be decked out in red hats courtesy of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program. The American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana is kicking off the fourth year of the Little Hats, Big Hearts campaign by collecting knitted or crocheted red baby hats which are then distributed to all participating hospitals throughout the Region. The campaign is being sponsored locally by Bosak Auto Group and Ozinga.
February is American Heart Month, and the week of Feb. 7-14 is Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. The Little Hats, Big Hearts program raises awareness about both while offering new parents information about the signs and symptoms of congenital heart defects in infants.
Hats will be collected through Feb. 15 and can be dropped off at local Bosak Auto Group locations. Volunteers are encouraged to visit www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts for hat patterns and more information about the initiative.
The American Heart Association is looking for hats in both newborn and preemie sizes made of yarn that is red, cotton or acrylic, medium to heavy weight, and machine washable and dryable. Donations of yarn are also accepted.
Drop your hats or yarn donations off at:
• Bosak Honda, Highland
• Bosak Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Merrillville
• Bosak Honda, Michigan City
• Bosak Kia, Burns Harbor
• Bosak Chevrolet, Burns Harbor
Call 219-765-0127 or visit www.heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts