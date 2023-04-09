LAKE COUNTY — Individuals who turn compassion into action celebrated the 80th anniversary of Red Cross Month in March.

The American Red Cross tradition began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation, according to the organization's website.

Each day, Red Cross members provide assistance to help others in times of need.

"The Red Cross has impacted my life tremendously," said Milton Mathis, Northwest Indiana disaster action team member. "It's rewarding to offer a hand to someone in need when they've lost absolutely everything."

The Northwest Indiana Chapter of the Red Cross serves 18 counties in Indiana, including Lake, LaPorte and Porter. Volunteers continue to act as Second Responders to residents directly impacted by disasters including house fires, floods and tornadoes. Members also sponsor blood drives, teach "hands-only CPR" and install free smoke alarms for residents.

The disaster action response team assisted nearly 50 people when a tornado hit Merrillville last week. After receiving calls from families who had excessive damage to their homes, Mathis said, volunteers arrived to see what support could be provided.

At least two volunteers have to be present when a crisis occurs, Mathis said. Once volunteers arrive, they determine whether the Red Cross can aid the situation before moving forward. If homes are uninhabitable, volunteers help find families a place to stay temporarily while they get situated.

“We try to provide as much assistance as we can to get individuals back to a normal state,” said Mathis, who’s been a volunteer for five years. “If there's a problem, we take those people to see exactly how we can help them mentally, physically and spiritually."

To become a Red Cross volunteer, visit redcross.org and click the Volunteer tab.

“It’s enriching in my life to be a piece in the Red Cross’s puzzle,” Penelope Love said. “I get to meet some of the most wonderful people and share spaces with them.”

Love has been affiliated with the NWI Chapter of the Red Cross for the past five years and now serves as the organization's disaster program manager and community resilience builder. Love works with the city of Gary to ensure that residents have access to the services and resources the Red Cross provides.

For the past decade, volunteers have encouraged the installation of smoke alarms during Red Cross Month. This year, they went door to door to offer free alarms and installation. Volunteers are trained to properly install fire alarms and educate individuals on the steps to take in case of a fire.

The Red Cross partners with local fire departments to assist with the installation of smoke alarms. Here, that means Lake County Emergency Management and the Gary, Hobart, East Chicago, Lowell and Merrillville fire departments, Love said.

Area residents in need of a smoke alarm should call 219-472-6866. Callers are asked to leave their name, number and address.

The Red Cross will celebrate the annual "Sound the Alarm" on May 20 to install free smoke alarms to residents across Gary's six districts. The Red Cross is working alongside the Aetna Manor Revitalization Program and the Urban League of NWI Inc. Federation of Block Club.

"We want to saturate the community and city with awareness to know these smoke alarms are available," Love said.

She encourages schools interested in teaching students about fire safety to contact the Red Cross. Volunteers provide K-5 kids with adequate information on how to react during a fire.

“We want children to take fire safety information and share it with their family members to make it a family affair,” Love said. “This can bring households together and be a level of peace and stability."