WHITING — A 19-year-old man was extricated from the front seat of a car that was sheared in half Tuesday when it was struck by an eastbound Amtrak train carrying 104 passengers, police said.

Jeffrey M. Colovos, of Lake Village, was the second of two drivers who drove around lowered crossing gates about 4:30 p.m. at the 117th Street crossing near Whiting Lakefront Park, Police Chief Steve Miller said.

Witnesses told police the first driver made it through the crossing, but Colovos' vehicle was struck, he said.

Officers arrived to find the gray 2014 Dodge Charger torn in two, with the back half of the car thrown about 50 feet east of the crossing and the front part still in the crossing.

Colovos was still seated in the driver's seat. A good Samaritan was holding his neck, police said.

Fire crews extricated Colovos from the wreckage and took him to a hospital. Miller said Wednesday morning he had not yet received any updates on Colovos' condition.

The Amtrak train was going 40 to 45 mph at the time of the crash, police said. No one aboard the train was injured. The train was delayed while waiting for another engineer to arrive and continue the trip.

Emergency crews cleaned up debris, which was strew all along the tracks, he said.

Colovos was cited for driving around the lowered crossing gates, Miller said.

