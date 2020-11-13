Anderson Foundation feeds $600,000 to hunger relief efforts

A partnership of community foundations and United Ways in Lake and Porter counties will receive $600,000 from the John W. Anderson Foundation to strengthen hunger relief efforts in Northwest Indiana.

Legacy Foundation, Lake Area United Way, Porter County Community Foundation and United Way of Porter County are working together to better coordinate food distribution and maximize the food purchasing power of local pantries and back pack feeding programs.

“We are thankful to the Anderson Foundation for recognizing the urgent need to address food insecurity in our communities. Through this partnership, we are able to work across county lines to make it easier for families to get food when they need it,” said Legacy Foundation President and CEO, Carolyn Saxton.

The grant will fund food distribution efforts in the two counties, including a staff position that will work with local food pantries to serve 15,000 households and help backpack feeding programs provide nutritious weekend meals to 550 students for a school year.

Homebound individuals needing food will benefit from increased food delivery routes and subsidies for fees.