Annual Big Band Bash this weekend

Students rehearse for Big Band Bash: Chesterton High School students rehearse Big Band Era favorites like "Georgia on My Mind,", "I've Got You Under My Skin" and other great jazz pieces for the upcoming Big Band Bash on Feb. 1 & 2.

The Chesterton High School Jazz Band Ensemble will host their annual Big Band Bash at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school cafeteria. There will be music, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and dancing to Big Band Era music. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance at showtix4u.com/events/15971 or by calling 1-866-967-8167.

