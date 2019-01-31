The Chesterton High School Jazz Band Ensemble will host their annual Big Band Bash at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the school cafeteria. There will be music, hors d'oeuvres, desserts and dancing to Big Band Era music. Cost is $15 per person. Tickets must be purchased online, in advance at showtix4u.com/events/15971 or by calling 1-866-967-8167.
Annual Big Band Bash this weekend
