HIGHLAND — The Fraternal Order of Police Donald R. Sheppard Lodge No. 122 will host its annual memorial service for fallen officers Saturday.
The service will start at 9 a.m. in front of the Highland Police Department, 3315 Ridge Road.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved into the Police Department’s Community Room.
Highland Officers Donald Sheppard and Robert Markley, both of whom lost their lives in the line of duty, and all former Highland Police officers who are now deceased will be honored.