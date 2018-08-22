MUNSTER — Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana's fourth annual 5K Run/Walk is Saturday at Centennial Park and it offers more than just a chance to do some laps around the park.
It's an opportunity to honor Chance Jurgens, of Munster, a young boy with Asperger syndrome who died this past spring after a playground incident at Sunnyside Park near his home.
The run/walk is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Centennial Park, 9000 N. Centennial Drive. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. There's yoga in the park from 8 to 8:45 a.m.; the race begins at 9 a.m.
Activities include a DJ, bounce house, food, face painting, a clown and an ice cream truck. The Hasbro toy and board game company is donating an inflatable Nerf targeting arena for the event.
Chance loved Nerf guns, Legos, hot rods, cars, the color pink and books.
He overcame many obstacles that come with having Asperger and Orthopaedic Specialists wants to honor Chance's memory with this race, according to a news release.
There is no fee for the race or the event, but organizers are asking for monetary and Lego donations. Lego sets will be collected at the event and donated to an autism society for underprivileged autistic children. Monetary proceeds will go to the Munster Police Department to help buy a new police dog trained to work with special needs children.
For information, email Megan Mellis at mmellis@osni.org. To register visit www.raceentry.com/race-reviews/5k-runwalk-and-nerf-war-in-honor-of-chance.