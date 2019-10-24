SCHERERVILLE — The line of walkers told a story louder than any bagpipe could play. Many of the veterans who attended the sixth annual Veterans Honor Luncheon on Wednesday at the Halls of St. George needed walkers. Some had canes, while others depended on wheelchairs or someone to help them get around.
They all had one thing in common — military service.
“This room has patriotism written all over it,” North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said of the 800 veterans and guests expected for the luncheon. “All veterans contribute to the greatness of our country.”
A program that began six years ago with 200 attendees has today nearly outgrown the expansive hall.
The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council sponsors the gathering of all branches of the service. The council’s Kathy Kazmierczak said the purpose is “just to thank our veterans and thank them for their service. We provide this as a free luncheon every year to say thank you.”
The Northwest Indiana Veterans Action Council coordinates services provided to active service members and veterans and promotes awareness of new initiatives on their behalf.
Council members, including veterans and non-veterans, work to improve the lives of active-duty service personnel, veterans and their families through service assistance, housing, education and employment.
Past council events, many of them annual affairs, include a 5K run, golf day, pancake breakfast, Northwest Indiana Oilmen benefit baseball game and a veterans home build in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.
Mrvan, noting the Vietnam veterans in the audience, recalled a veteran who was never welcomed home because of the political realities of the Vietnam era. Mrvan publicly acknowledged the Vietnam veterans attending by saying, “Welcome home.”
Greg Gulvas, representing U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, said the occasion serves as a “reminder of what your service means to us” while also noting the sacrifices made by military families.
The program included organizations serving veterans and the Lake Central High School display of local veterans, many of them killed in action. LCHS teacher Tom Clark, curator for the display, served with military police in Germany in the late 1970s, and then, at age 51, he served during 2006-07 in Afghanistan.
Clark appreciated the luncheon for honoring veterans, “people who gave a huge chunk of their lives to make sure this country stays safe,” the history teacher said.
Hammond resident Jerry Pine, who served in the Navy during 1966-70, said the luncheon was “one of the better things to happen to veterans. Everyone, all the different branches of the service, comes together for a really nice program.”
Harvey Keim, of Highland, a former Strategic Air Command pilot who flew hydrogen bombs in the 1950s, said the luncheon enables veterans to “see old friends and other people who can’t get around any better than this.”
The Air Force pilot added, “I’m not sure we deserve this luncheon, but we appreciate it.”
Purple Heart recipient Luis O. Rodriguez, of Schererville, served with the Army’s 101st Airborne, including 1966-67 in Vietnam. The luncheon, he said, is a “great idea. A lot more communities should step up and do stuff for veterans. I have no regrets. I feel proud for what I did for my country.”
Julie Flores, of Crown Point, served with the Air Force in Iraq during 2001-07. Attending her first NIVAC luncheon, Flores said it is “just a nice way to be remembered for your service, something that oftentimes goes unnoticed.”