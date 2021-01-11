Annual Martin Luther King Community Summit set for Monday

GARY — The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse's 14th annual MLK Community Summit is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at D Perf Mance Theatre, 500 S. Lake St., Gary.

It is co-sponsored by Caster Maintenance, A.N.D TV, Indiana Humanities Council and National Hookup of Black Women.

The summit is an opportunity for people of Gary and surrounding communities to come together to honor the contributions of King by performing some community service projects like this year's COVID care packages for the less fortunate.

Each year there is a theme for the event and this year’s theme is again a quote King, embodying today’s societal tone: “The time is always right to do the right thing.”

The summit is for everyone who wants to come out to do good for the community.

Activities include making sandwiches for the homeless, creating cards for the sick, creating the MLK Civil Rights poster (for the March on Washington Re-enactment) , organizing donations and supplies and making first aid kits.

There will also be a hybrid opportunity to participate in the discussion program sponsored by Indiana Humanities Council.

For more information, contact McKenya Dilworth at 219-308-7630

