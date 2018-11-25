CROWN POINT — Robert Pasztor said he has been hooked on model trains ever since receiving his first set 65 years ago.
One of the perks of remaining a fan so long is that an adult can buy more engines, train cars, track and accessories, the Westfield, Indiana, resident joked Sunday afternoon.
"For lots of guys, it's a quest to get back what their moms threw away or gave away," he said.
Pasztor was among many people who took part in the fifth annual Thanksgiving Weekend Model Train Show at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The event was organized again this year by Joe Algozzini, who waved his hand toward Sunday's crowd when asked why he does what he does.
"There's your answer," he said. "Trains will be popular forever."
This year's event featured 75 vendors selling trains and accessories of various sizes and from various decades. At the center of it all again was the large display by the Lionel Modular Train Club, which featured multiple trains chugging their way by various buildings and sites limited only by the imagination.
"It's been a hobby all my life," said club member Rich Perrott, of Munster.
The retired steelworker, who has met all kinds of people who share his passion, said there is no set cost to get involved in the hobby.
"It all depends on what you want to spend," Perrott said.
Cedar Lake residents Michael and Michelle Boehm were helping to usher in a new generation of model train fans by attending Sunday's show with their five children.
Their 5-year-old son Michael gave a thumbs-up when asked what he thought of all the activity around him.
His father said it was the changes that come with growing up that caused him to leave model trains behind. But the show allowed him a fun look back.