Pancake breakfast

Boone Grove Fire Department will host a pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday.

The Boone Grove Fire Department will host its 35th annual all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 31 at Station 1, 319 W. County Road 550 South in Boone Grove. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for children.

