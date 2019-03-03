More than 300 Munster fifth-graders were led in a variety of activities by Munster High School student volunteers during Snowflurry 2019 last month at Wilbur Wright Middle School. The event, which is also supervised by school principals, teachers and school resource officers, is held each year as a cooperative effort between the Munster Police Department and Munster schools in an effort to promote drug and bullying prevention. The event is held as an extension of the police department's Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program. Activities included dodgeball, small group mentoring, a skit performance, t-shirt signings and decorating delivery bags for Meals on Wheels supervised by the Munster Junior Woman's Club. The event concluded with a closing ceremony attended by the parents. Thank you to everyone involved who helped to make this year's Snowflurry event the best one yet.
Annual Snowflurry event a success
