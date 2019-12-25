GARY — When Loriann Reed first became a widow, the idea of spending Christmas without her husband was unbearable.
Reed said she didn't want to sit at home and feel sorry for herself, so she started looking for something to keep herself busy during the December holiday. She ended up volunteering at Spirit of Christmas, a dinner hosted by state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary.
"I came with gold, 2-inch heels, and I had a skirt and a sweater. I thought I was going to come and look cute, and they threw me in the kitchen," Reed recalled with a laugh. "Before the night was over, I had come out of my shoes. I had taken off the sweater. My hair was in a disarray. But it was one of the most fulfilling things I had ever done."
Almost three decades later, Reed hasn't stopped volunteering at the event, which now is in its 32nd year. It was held Wednesday afternoon at the the Genesis Convention Center, drawing hundreds of people from across the Region in addition to Reed.
"It became my Christmas tradition," said Reed, a Chicago native who lives in Portage. "I have incorporated two (more) generations. My children have worked it in past years, and this year, I'm incorporating my grandchildren."
Reed said the dinner exemplifies the true meaning of Christmas — giving. That's a sentiment shared by Lynne Smit and Sandy Corder, who also volunteered Wednesday.
Smit said she read about the event in a newspaper three years ago and has been helping ever since. She later enlisted Corder to volunteer, as well.
"When God blesses you so much, you like to give back to the community," Smit said.
Smith, who created the event in honor of his mother when he was a city councilman in Gary, said the dinner wouldn't be possible without volunteers, especially since the amount of people being served has grown so much each year.
Reed said she remembers when it was held at George Washington Carver School. But as the demand has increased, so has the need for a larger space.
However, in Reed's experience, it isn't just the food that prompts people to attend. It's the fellowship.
"You have people who come to this for many different reasons. But in all, everybody has a story to tell, everybody has a cause to give and everybody wants to incorporate family even if it's not blood, just relationships," Reed said. "People want to feel that they have something to attribute Christmas, and this event gives them that."
