It’s time to order trees and small fruit plants through Purdue Extension Porter County’s annual Tree Sale. The presale continues through March 29. Sponsored by the Extension Board in partnership with Porter County Master Gardener Association, the Tree Sale and Info Fair is set for 8 to 11 a.m. April 6 at the Porter County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and help get plants off to a good start.
Available for presale are a wide variety of apple, peach, and cherry trees as well as asparagus, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry and black chokeberry plants, beauty berry bush and rhubarb. Due to popular demand, included as well are dogwoods, lilacs, redbuds, maple and magnolia, fruit trees come 4 to 6 feet tall and bare root. Native trees come 2 to 3 feet tall and bare root.
Homeowners are encouraged to order in advance to ensure getting the trees and fruit they want. Interested gardeners are encouraged to check the list of trees for sale, along with the descriptions to find out if certain plants are right for your location. Order forms and tree information are available on the web at: https://extension.purdue.edu/porter/article/31508
For additional information contact Nikky Witkowski, Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator at nikky@purdue.edu or call 219-465-3555.