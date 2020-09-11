 Skip to main content
Another 3 COVID-19 deaths in Lake County; Region adds more than 130 new cases
A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Lake County again saw another three COVID-19 deaths, as Northwest Indiana added 134 new cases Friday, according to statistics released Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 10 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,196. No other Region counties besides Lake County saw additional deaths Friday.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 307 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 84 positive cases for a total of 9,732. Porter County had 20 more cases, bringing its total to 1,894. LaPorte County saw 22 new cases, for a total of 1,293.

Jasper County saw seven new cases, for a total of 362. Newton County's case total increased by one, for a total of 152.

ISDH reported 1,282 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 103,505. New cases were reported between Aug. 28 and Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed six patients hospitalized and 1,682 people recovered.

A total of 1,618,804 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.5% cumulative positive rate and a 5.1% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.2%, Porter County, 4.4%, LaPorte County, 3.9%, Newton County, 3.3%, and Jasper County, 2.6%.

ISDH reported 87,194 tested in Lake County, 26,205 in Porter County, 19,421 in LaPorte County, 5,359 in Jasper County and 1,461 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between June 29 and Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

