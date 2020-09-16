Another 4 people die with COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, latest data shows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another four COVID-19 deaths and 34 new cases were reported in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 12 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,247.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 312 in Lake County, up three; 45 in Porter County; 37 in LaPorte County; 11 in Newton County, up one; and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between June 10 and Tuesday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 17 positive cases for a total of 9,956. Porter and LaPorte counties both had eight more cases, bringing their totals to 1,963 and 1,336, respectively. Newton County's case total increased by one, bringing its total to 163.