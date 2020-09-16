 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 4 people die with COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, latest data shows
urgent

Another 4 people die with COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana, latest data shows

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana coronavirus testing

Missie Layman, a nurse with the Indiana State Department of Health, tests a driver during coronavirus testing in early April outside Merrillville High School.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Another four COVID-19 deaths and 34 new cases were reported in Northwest Indiana Wednesday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 12 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,247.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 312 in Lake County, up three; 45 in Porter County; 37 in LaPorte County; 11 in Newton County, up one; and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between June 10 and Tuesday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 17 positive cases for a total of 9,956. Porter and LaPorte counties both had eight more cases, bringing their totals to 1,963 and 1,336, respectively. Newton County's case total increased by one, bringing its total to 163.

Jasper County saw no new cases, leaving its total at 372.

ISDH reported 624 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 107,809. New cases were reported between Sept. 10 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 1,755 people recovered.

A total of 1,261,892 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.2% cumulative positive rate and a 4.7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 3 to 9.

Overall,1,770,032 tests had been administered between Feb. 26 and Monday.

The Region's seven-day positive rates for known cases included Lake County, 6%; LaPorte County, 3.7%; Jasper County, 3.3%; Porter County, 3.1%; and Newton County, 0%.

ISDH reported 90,914 tested in Lake County, 27,447 in Porter County, 20,229 in LaPorte County, 5,617 in Jasper County and 1,632 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 5 and Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts