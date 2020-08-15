Another link in Pennsy Greenway trail opens in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — Typically someone riding a bike past a guest speaker would be considered rude. In this case, however, the cyclist was only reinforcing the speaker’s message.
Town and regional officials gathered Saturday for a ribbon cutting to officially open Phases 2 and 3 of the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail. Joining them were cyclists and walkers already utilizing the trail connecting Schererville and Munster.
Schererville Park Supt. John Novacich called the trail a "marathon times 100 but well worth it, evidenced by the people using it.”
The Pennsy Greenway runs from Calumet City, Ill., to Rohrman Park in Schererville. The Schererville section of the Pennsy Greenway stretches from Wilhelm Street near the town’s police station, past Redar Park, goes underneath U.S. 30, and ends at Rohrman Park.
This stretch of the Pennsy Greenway is approximately 2.1 miles in length, with parking available.
“I can ride my bike from home to work in Munster,” said cyclist Erica Hein of Schererville. “For exercising, it’s always here for you. And it’s safe.”
Local and county police escorted the public on an abbreviated bike ride following the ribbon cutting.
Crown Point resident Bob Sleeper, who bikes the Erie Lackawanna Trail in his community, noted, “I used to have to stop here and go back to Crown Point. Now, I can go from Crown Point to Munster and back. The trail is more diverse.”
Karen and Ray Marsh, 27-year residents of Schererville, use the trail for walking and cycling. “It’s convenient, going from our home to Redar Park,” Karen Marsh said. “It’s very kept up and marked, and the grass along the trail is mowed.”
Construction started on Phases 2 and 3 of the Pennsy Trail in 2019 and was completed this summer.
Phase 2 runs from Main Street to 213th Street and Eagle Ridge Drive behind Briar Ridge. Phase 3 continues with a separate, pedestrian crossing over the Canadian National railroad tracks, then proceeds under the U.S. 41 bridge and connects to the existing trail at Wilhelm Street.
This 3.35-mile trail extension was funded by $4.85 million in federal transportation grants. Dyer Construction was general contractor on the project.
Town Councilman Kevin Connelly, R-Ward 2, through whose district the trail runs, considers the project a “catalyst for redevelopment efforts for the downtown.”
The final phase of the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail through Schererville recently received funding from the state’s Next Level Trails Program grant of $2.91 million. This 2.26-mile part of the trail will start from Rohrman Park, going southeast to the town limit at Clark Road, south of 93rd Street. Completion is expected in 2021.
Because part of the trail goes through unincorporated Lake County, Schererville will collaborate with Lake County Parks and Recreation to complete this section of the larger, regional Pennsy trail system, which when completed will stretch from downtown Lansing to Crown Point.
Schererville Park Board President Brad Bassick praised officials’ collaboration during a time marked by political divisiveness.
Bassick called the project an example of “people coming together to benefit the community … such a benefit in such difficult times.”
