Another link in Pennsy Greenway trail opens in Schererville

Karen and Ray Marsh, 27-year residents of Schererville, use the trail for walking and cycling. “It’s convenient, going from our home to Redar Park,” Karen Marsh said. “It’s very kept up and marked, and the grass along the trail is mowed.”

Construction started on Phases 2 and 3 of the Pennsy Trail in 2019 and was completed this summer.

Phase 2 runs from Main Street to 213th Street and Eagle Ridge Drive behind Briar Ridge. Phase 3 continues with a separate, pedestrian crossing over the Canadian National railroad tracks, then proceeds under the U.S. 41 bridge and connects to the existing trail at Wilhelm Street.

This 3.35-mile trail extension was funded by $4.85 million in federal transportation grants. Dyer Construction was general contractor on the project.

Town Councilman Kevin Connelly, R-Ward 2, through whose district the trail runs, considers the project a “catalyst for redevelopment efforts for the downtown.”

The final phase of the Pennsy Greenway Northwest Trail through Schererville recently received funding from the state’s Next Level Trails Program grant of $2.91 million. This 2.26-mile part of the trail will start from Rohrman Park, going southeast to the town limit at Clark Road, south of 93rd Street. Completion is expected in 2021.