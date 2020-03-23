Anytime Fitness to give out 2,000 lunches to students out of school during COVID-19 pandemic

More than a dozen Anytime Fitness locations in the Region plan to distribute hundreds of free lunches to students out of school this week because of the novel coronavirus.

Each participating Northwest Indiana location will donate 100 bags of lunches to their local communities on Wednesday, according to an Anytime Fitness news release.

Lunch bags will include apples, granola bars, a juice box, pudding, mac & cheese and SpaghettiOs.

"The last few weeks have caused changes and disruption in all of our lives," said Muayad Musleh of Anytime Fitness. "We recognize that there are certain actions that are necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus. We also know that our facility and the services that we offer are important for our members and participants, and they contribute to making the community a better place."

Anytime Fitness has temporarily closed its store in light of the global health crisis. Staff members have been kept on across all clubs, according to the news release, leading webinars, deep cleaning the clubs and participating in team building activities.