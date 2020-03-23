Anytime Fitness to give out 2,000 lunches to students out of school during COVID-19 pandemic

More than a dozen Anytime Fitness locations in the Region plan to distribute hundreds of free lunches to students out of school this week because of the novel coronavirus.
Each participating Northwest Indiana location will donate 100 bags of lunches to their local communities on Wednesday, according to an Anytime Fitness news release.
Lunch bags will include apples, granola bars, a juice box, pudding, mac & cheese and SpaghettiOs.
"The last few weeks have caused changes and disruption in all of our lives," said Muayad Musleh of Anytime Fitness. "We recognize that there are certain actions that are necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus. We also know that our facility and the services that we offer are important for our members and participants, and they contribute to making the community a better place."
Anytime Fitness has temporarily closed its store in light of the global health crisis. Staff members have been kept on across all clubs, according to the news release, leading webinars, deep cleaning the clubs and participating in team building activities.
A series of new executive orders signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday limit travel in the coming weeks in Indiana to only include those deemed to be "essential workers." Schools across the state will not reopen until at least May 1.
UPDATE: Indiana schools ordered to close through May 1, spring testing canceled amid coronavirus pandemic
"We knew we had to do something to help those who needed our help," Musleh said. "From the parents that are laid off to the kids that are out of school, things are different right now and if we have the opportunity to help, it's a no-brainer."
Participating Indiana gyms will distribute lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the following Anytime Fitness locations: Dyer, Schererville, Hobart, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Winfield, Rensselaer and Monticello.
Other participating Anytime Fitness locations will distribute lunches from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those locations include Munster, Merrillville East, Merrillville West, Chesterton, LaPorte and Michigan City.
Five nearby Illinois locations will also participate. Anytime Fitness clubs will hand out meals from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Lombard; from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfort, Lemont and Irving Park Road; and from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday at Downer's Grove.
More information is available online on Anytime Fitness' Facebook pages, or by contacting Feras Musleh or Muayad Musleh at Feras.Musleh@anytimefitness.com or Moe.Musleh@anytimefitness.com.