CEDAR LAKE — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon that ended with one person being injured.
Officials said crews arrived about 12:20 p.m. at the scene in the 7200 block of West 132nd Avenue, staying on-site for five hours. All occupants were already evacuating the complex, which suffered significant fire damage. A row of several businesses directly above the apartments were damaged by water and smoke.
No fatalities or other injuries were reported besides the one victim, who was treated and released at the scene. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"Approximately 60 firefighters battled tough conditions, such as void and attic spaces within the complex along along with severe weather," officials said.
Assisting fire agencies included Crown Point, Dyer, Griffith, Highland, Hobart and several more.
