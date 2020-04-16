You are the owner of this article.
App to help Gary residents determine if they should seek medical care for COVID-19
GARY – The city launched a COVID-19 Assistant app that can help users determine if they need to seek testing and medical care for possible symptoms, officials said.

The app is available on the city’s revamped website, gary.gov.

Users can answer a series of questions to determine if they need help, even if they don’t yet have a doctor, Mayor Jerome Prince said.

“Too many of our friends and neighbors have not had equal access to high-quality medical attention, so the COVID-19 Assistant helps give them information they need to determine their next steps relative to this fast-spreading disease,” he said.

The app does not provide or replace medical advice, city officials said.

The questions help determine if the app user has any markers of COVID-19, such as high temperature, a running cough and body aches. If the responses indicate a need for COVID-19 testing, the app instructs the user to seek medical attention right away.

“We really want to arm our citizens with knowledge,” said Dr. Roland Walker, the city’s health commissioner. “This screening app is designed to educate and advise people. We hope these little things make a difference in people’s lives.”

The app was developed by Innovaccer, a healthcare technology company based in San Francisco.

