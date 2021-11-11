Aquinas students supported by Big Shoulders

At Aquinas, Kozlowski said, Big Shoulders has helped the school establish funding for federal lunch programs, including free breakfast and lunch for all students. Other assistance includes curriculum materials and supplies and scholarships for families in need. The fund has also provided COVID-19 protection, including masks, sanitizer and signage.

Aquinas Principal Lisa Gutierrez commented, “Big Shoulders has been huge for us.”

The fund, she said, has provided staff training and is supporting seventh-graders to attend a leadership camp in Wyoming in summer 2022.

Mila Champion, 12, a seventh-grade student ambassador leading the tours, said Aquinas has a “small family environment,” adding that staff “help you and care about how you’re doing.”

In her sixth year at Aquinas, Gutierrez said the school has grown from 136 to 190 students in preschool through eighth grade, so much so that the school needs two additional classrooms.

Gutierrez said enrollment is 65% black, 21% Hispanic and 14% white, with about 50% of the school Catholic. Staff has also grown from five to 10 full-time teachers, along with 15 support staff, a nurse, and a counselor.