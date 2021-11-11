Aquinas students supported by Big Shoulders

MERRILLVILLE — Some adults found themselves back in the classroom at Aquinas Catholic Community School on Wednesday, when they had a chance to see what Aquinas students have been learning.
All this happened at the 22nd annual Lend a Shoulder Day sponsored by the Big Shoulders Fund.
Aquinas was among three Gary diocesan schools participating in Lend a Shoulder Day, along with St. Stanislaus Elementary in East Chicago and Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond.
At Aquinas, guests visited classrooms where students participated in discussions, worked on art or reading projects and maneuvered around an obstacle course.
The Big Shoulders Fund is a private organization that supports Catholic education in the Chicago area. The fund supports 72 Catholic schools serving 20,000 students.
In 2019, the group received a gift from the Bruce and Beth White Family Foundation to extend Big Shoulders into Northwest Indiana. The fund will provide $16 million over 10 years to serve all 20 schools and about 6,000 students in the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
Dan Kozlowski, Big Shoulders Fund managing director for Northwest Indiana, said Lend a Shoulder enables community members to see what Catholic schools and Big Shoulders Fund are accomplishing.
Overall, Kozlowski said, area Catholic schools have done “really incredible, especially faced with the pandemic.”
At Aquinas, Kozlowski said, Big Shoulders has helped the school establish funding for federal lunch programs, including free breakfast and lunch for all students. Other assistance includes curriculum materials and supplies and scholarships for families in need. The fund has also provided COVID-19 protection, including masks, sanitizer and signage.
Aquinas Principal Lisa Gutierrez commented, “Big Shoulders has been huge for us.”
The fund, she said, has provided staff training and is supporting seventh-graders to attend a leadership camp in Wyoming in summer 2022.
Mila Champion, 12, a seventh-grade student ambassador leading the tours, said Aquinas has a “small family environment,” adding that staff “help you and care about how you’re doing.”
In her sixth year at Aquinas, Gutierrez said the school has grown from 136 to 190 students in preschool through eighth grade, so much so that the school needs two additional classrooms.
Gutierrez said enrollment is 65% black, 21% Hispanic and 14% white, with about 50% of the school Catholic. Staff has also grown from five to 10 full-time teachers, along with 15 support staff, a nurse, and a counselor.
The staff, Gutierrez said, has been focusing this year on active learning. Lia Trujillo, in her first year at Aquinas as a fifth-grade teacher, has stressed recovery of learning loss from the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of interaction on the part of the class,” Trujillo said. “Students work in groups and help others who need more time.”
Tina Minor, who teaches middle school math, social studies and writing, works on growth mindset and improving self-confidence.
“You can’t quit on a bad day,” she reminded students. “I want students to know how important they are”
Teacher Fiona Suttle’s first-graders worked on sentence structure. “We’re focusing on reading fluency,” Suttle said. “We want to get them reading.”
Physical education teacher Loretta Soria said the obstacle course was designed for having fun, developing lifetime fitness and getting students interested in sports or physical activity.
Among the guests was Doug Tougaw, interim dean of Valparaiso University’s College of Engineering.
“I’m interested in opportunities to reach out to the community and help any way we can,” he said. “Maybe we can send faculty here or sponsor summer camps.”
Tara Nelson, representing Project Rebuild and My School Options, added, “I want to see other school opportunities and learning techniques with children.”
Gutierrez concluded, “We teach our kids grit and pushing themselves and that God has a plan for them. This is a happy place. Joy is one of our values.”