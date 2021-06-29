 Skip to main content
Area rivers holding in the wake of recent rainfall, official say
alert urgent

Porter County's bridge conditions improve

The Kankakee River bridge at Ramsey's Landing in Porter County is under construction.

 Provided, file

Scott Pelath had good news while out braving the occasional downpour Tuesday morning to keep a close eye on the Kankakee River, particularly around the bridges where debris can pile up and cause flooding problems back upstream.

"We're holding our own," said Pelath, who serves as executive director of the Kankakee River Basin Yellow River Basin Development Commission. "I'm feeling cautiously optimistic about things."

The river, which winds its away along southern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, remained at the minor flood stage as of late morning, despite a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service that remains in effect through 7 p.m.

Pelath said he has only come across a few isolated issues and is hopeful all will remain well as long as the rains continue to diminish this week as predicted.

There were also no flooding problems along the local stretch of the Little Calumet River, said Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission

"We're in good shape," he said.

Showers, and possible thunderstorms, are likely Tuesday afternoon and into this evening with the potential for heavy rain, the NWS said. The chance of rain diminishes as the week goes on.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

