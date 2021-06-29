Area rivers holding in the wake of recent rainfall, official say

The Kankakee River bridge at Ramsey's Landing in Porter County is under construction.
Scott Pelath had good news while out braving the occasional downpour Tuesday morning to keep a close eye on the Kankakee River, particularly around the bridges where debris can pile up and cause flooding problems back upstream.
"We're holding our own," said Pelath, who serves as executive director of the Kankakee River Basin Yellow River Basin Development Commission. "I'm feeling cautiously optimistic about things."
The river, which winds its away along southern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, remained at the minor flood stage as of late morning, despite a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service that remains in effect through 7 p.m.
Pelath said he has only come across a few isolated issues and is hopeful all will remain well as long as the rains continue to diminish this week as predicted.
There were also no flooding problems along the local stretch of the Little Calumet River, said Dan Repay, executive director of the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission
"We're in good shape," he said.
Showers, and possible thunderstorms, are likely Tuesday afternoon and into this evening with the potential for heavy rain, the NWS said. The chance of rain diminishes as the week goes on.
sculpture unveiling
The LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Saturday hosted the unveiling of a sculpture honoring Naomi Anderson, Hometown Suffragist. Anderson was born in Michigan City in 1843 and was a human rights champion, fighting for equality of persons of color. She also fought for women’s right to vote and was a celebrated orator, sharing headlines with Susan B. Anthony. The project, which conducted a national search for an artist, received support from a Preserving Women’s Legacy grant, Celebrating Naomi Anderson is a project of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, partnering with NAACP of LaPorte county, Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Unity Foundation of LaPorte County. Benard Williams, of LaPorte was eventually chosen to create the 50 by 30 bay 15 feet high steel sculpture that will be installed the October 1st in Charles Wescott Park in Michigan City.
John Luke The Times
sculpture unveiling
A photograph of Naomi Anderson, of Michigan City, greets visitors to The LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau Saturday during a celebration and unveiling of a sculpture honoring Anderson.
John Luke, The Times
sculpture unveiling
LaPorte artist Bernard Williams talks about the sculpture he created to honor Naomi Anderson during a celebration and unveiling Saturday at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
John Luke, The Times
sculpture unveiling
Dale Cooper, left, CNA Project Tem and Nancy Moldenhauer, CNA Project co-chair talk Saturday at the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau during a celebration and unveiling of a sculpture honoring Naomi Anderson, Hometown Suffragist. Anderson was born in Michigan City in 1843 and was a human rights champion, fighting for equality of persons of color. She also fought for women’s right to vote and was a celebrated orator, sharing headlines with Susan B. Anthony. The project, which conducted a national search for an artist, received support from a Preserving Women’s Legacy grant, Celebrating Naomi Anderson is a project of the Michigan City Mainstreet Association, partnering with NAACP of LaPorte county, Lubeznik Center for the Arts and Unity Foundation of LaPorte County. Benard Williams, of LaPorte was eventually chosen to create the 50 by 30 bay 15 feet high steel sculpture that will be installed the October 1st in Charles Wescott Park in Michigan City.
John Luke The Times
Class A baseball state final - Washington Township vs. Shakamak
Washington Township's Colin Majda throws to first base on Monday during the Class A baseball state title game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A baseball state final - Washington Township vs. Shakamak
Washington Township's Ben Fifield, left, catches the ball as Shakamak's Peyton Yeryar swings and misses on Monday during the Class A baseball state title game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A baseball state final - Washington Township vs. Shakamak
Washington Township's Layne Matson, right, reacts after scoring the Senators' first run against Shakamak on Monday during the Class A baseball state title game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Class A baseball state final - Washington Township vs. Shakamak
Washington Township players hoist their Class A state title trophy on Monday after defeating Shakamak 6-0 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Sewer project groundbreaking
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Chicago District, and U.S. Re. Frank Mrvan talk Tuesday before the sewer infrastructure improvement project groundbreaking at Taft Middle School in Crown Point. The project will update the sanitary and storm sewer system near the school North to Elizabeth Drive and East to Court Street.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
062321-nws-wildcso_1
Crown Point Mayor David Uran offers remarks on the sewer infrastructure improvement project with U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan and Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District during the groundbreaking ceremony at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The project will update the sanitary and storm sewer system near the school North to Elizabeth Drive and East to Court Street.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
062321-nws-wildcso_3
U.S. Representative Frank Mrvan offers remarks at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 during the groundbreaking for the sewer infrastructure improvement project that will increase capacity of the sanitary system in the area near the school. The project was allocated $1 million in federal funding as part of the Calumet Regional Infrastructure 219 Project.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
062321-nws-wildcso_5
Crown Point City Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, Director of Public Works Terry Ciciora, Clerk-Treasurer, Dave Bensen, Mayor David Uran, U.S Representative Frank Mrvan and Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers break ground on a sewer infrastructure improvement project at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Region Democrats speak on benefits of Biden's American Rescue Plan
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan chats with Munster resident Nancy Konopasek Tuesday at the Wicker Park Social Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region Democrats speak on benefits of Biden's American Rescue Plan
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks during an event Tuesday at the Wicker Park Social Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region Democrats speak on benefits of Biden's American Rescue Plan
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan speaks Tuesday at the Wicker Park Social Center about the American Rescue Plan. Mrvan, joined by Indiana State Sen. Eddie Melton, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Gary Teachers Union President GlenEva Dunham and Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl, touted the American Rescue Plan's promises and benefits for the gathered crowd.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region Democrats speak on benefits of Biden's American Rescue Plan
Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton speaks to a crowd of Democrats Tuesday at the Wicker Park Social Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
3A baseball state final - Hanover Central vs. Southridge
Despite a tag by Hanover Central's Blaze Cano, left, Southridge's Sam Sermersheim remains safe at second base after a called balk by Bret Matthys Tuesday during the Class 3A title game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A baseball state final - Hanover Central vs. Southridge
Hanover Central's Ethan Medina raises a small plastic chair to signal for Southridge to "sit down" after a strikeout by Bret Matthys on Tuesday during the Class 3A state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A baseball state final - Hanover Central vs. Southridge
Hanover Central's Stanley Galbreath reacts after a strikeout by Bret Matthys to end an inning on Tuesday during the Class 3A state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3A baseball state final - Hanover Central vs. Southridge
Hanover Central's Jared Comia looks at the Class 3A runner-up trophy after the Wildcats' 2-0 loss to Southridge Tuesday at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Crown Point State of the City
Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, right, is introduced as the emcee of the city of Crown Point’s State of the City event at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point State of the City
Alda Vellutini watches a video detailing her city of Crown Point Recognition Award during the State of the City event at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point State of the City
A video presentation for Pete and Son's plays as the local business is honored with a Business Longevity Award during the State of the City event at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Crown Point State of the City
Crown Point Mayor David Uran discusses accomplishments of various city departments during the State of City event at Bulldog Park in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Annual awards luncheon for TradeWinds
Horace Turner III gets emotional as he views a video recorded by Strack & Van Til CEO Jeff Strack. Turner was a Scott Van Til Award recipient at the annual awards luncheon for TradeWinds. Horace's father, Horace Turner Jr., comforts him.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Annual awards luncheon for TradeWinds
Michelle Novak shows off her TradeWinds Superhero Award to her brother, Matthew Porter. Matthew also won the Scott Van Til Award.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Annual awards luncheon for TradeWinds
George Van Til presents a Scott Van Til Award to Eleanor Pistorio, second from right, Wednesday at the annual awards luncheon for TradeWinds. Mona Wilson, left, provides sign language interpretation for Pistorio and her advocate, Janet Koontz, right.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince with Pastor Anthony Williams, walk to Washington, D.C
Pastor Anthony Williams speaks Thursday on the steps of Gary City Hall about the problem of violence in America. "As long as this issue of violence threatens the life of every American citizen, we have a problem," he said. "But it can be dealt with."
John Luke The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince with Pastor Anthony Williams, walk to Washington, D.C
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince met with Pastor Anthony Williams at Gary City Hall Thursday as he and 3 other congregation members prepare to set out on foot for Washington, D.C. as they call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence in our communities a national public health crisis.
John Luke The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince with Pastor Anthony Williams, walk to Washington, D.C
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, center, speaks to Pastor Anthony Williams, second from left, Thursday at Gary City Hall. Williams and his supporters are on a journey to Washington, D.C., to call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence in American communities a national public health crisis.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince with Pastor Anthony Williams, walk to Washington, D.C
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince met with Pastor Anthony Williams at Gary City Hall Thursday as he and 3 other congregation members prepare to set out on foot for Washington, D.C. as they call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence in our communities a national public health crisis.
John Luke The Times
Hammond State of the City
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. delivers his State of the City address at Hammond City Hall Thursday evening.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Hammond State of the City
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. delivers updates on the city during his State of the City address Thursday at Hammond City Hall.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Hammond State of the City
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Thursday during his State of the City address Hammond remained strong in wake of a global pandemic, an economic downturn and social issues.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Hammond State of the City
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. reflects on the past year, while looking ahead to the future, during his State of the City address at Hammond City Hall Thursday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales
House of Fireworks owner Rob Galouzis checks his inventory with his daughters Stassi, 2, and Chloe, 1.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales
Mary Galouzis stocks shelves at House of Fireworks in Dyer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales
The House of Fireworks in Dyer has many varieties of fireworks.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Pandemic-induced shortages not snuffing out booming fireworks sales
Molly Kennedy and her 9-year-old brother Jackson Kennedy check out the fireworks selection at House of Fireworks in Dyer.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Benefit for first responders and veterans
As part of Take a Soldier for a Ride, pictures of fallen Indiana service members were available for riders to wear around their necks to honor their sacrifices.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Benefit for first responders and veterans
Motorcycle riders head out around the Crown Point Courthouse Square on a 60-mile ride to honor fallen service members Saturday. The ride was part of Mission One's third annual Veterans of Valor benefit hosted at Bulldog Park.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Benefit for first responders and veterans
Retired Army veteran Gus Nudi, left, learns about the Ride of Pride Freightliner truck driven by Tom Lehr and his wife Janet from Harlan, Iowa. This and other trucks are sponsored by Schneider and other trucking companies.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Benefit for first responders and veterans
Terry Brownd of Griffith, right, gets a food and drink wrist band from Stephanie Reising and Robert Borton of Mission One.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest
Allure Calhous, left, and Jamela Davis flip ribs Saturday in the Big Daddy's BBQ stand at Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest in Griffith.
John Luke, The Times
Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest
Samone Kinsey, right, of the Blue Steel Blues Society, pushes water off the tarp of her shelter with Samantha Muffet Saturday during the Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest in Griffith.
John Luke, The Times
Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest
Gordon Biffle, owner of Big Daddy's BBQ, prepares rib tips Saturday at Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest in Griffith.
John Luke, The Times
Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest
The Jimmy Miller Band performs Saturday at Broad Street Blues and BBQ Fest in Grifftih.
John Luke, The Times
