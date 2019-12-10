GARY —The ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen hosts it second annual Taste, Shop and Paint featuring Chef Tasha and Sugar Artist Blaque Shelton.
They've teamed up on many occasions to enliven the venue with a host of culinary experiences including cooking demonstrations for adults and youth as well as tastings and specialty caterings.
The Taste, Shop and Paint is from 6-10 p.m. Dec. 20 at ArtHouse, 411 E. 5th Avenue.
Attendees can expect to find one-of-a-kind gifts while shopping with local small businesses. A $15 entry includes a sampling of diverse foods prepared by the chefs during their live cooking demonstration and entry into a series of raffles.
Increase your entry fee to $40 and add on a 2-hour painting session which includes art supplies, professional instruction and final artwork to take home.
"We absolutely love hosting unique, flavorful events like this," said ArtHouse representative Karla Henderson. "This space was created to bring people together to enjoy artistic and culinary experiences all while celebrating the arts. The ArtHouse is indeed a hidden gem, but we are working to let everyone know that we are here and ready to host just about occasion you can imagine."
Tickets for Taste, Shop and Paint are available on Eventbrite. For more information about tickets, email Chef Tasha cheftashatanae@gmail.com or text 219-671-9333.
To book an event at the ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen call 219-327-1831 or send an inquiry to Eva@arthousegary.com.