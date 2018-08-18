Two Highland High School fine arts groups are getting grants from the Town Theatre board of directors.
The groups had made their requests earlier this year.
In May, the School Town of Highland band requested $3,908.99 to help buy a new Eb Soprano clarinet.
The board's response was to consider a 50 percent grant if the band was able to raise money for the other half during the summer.
The board said the band has now raised its half and will send $2,000 to pay the balance.
The Highland Orchestra had requested funds to buy five new cello bows, but recently notified the board they already have two of them.
The board said it will pay for the other three, at $174 apiece, for a total of $422.
Board President Dawn Diamantopoulos said the orchestra has a total of 20 bows and will replace the others as needed.
Another request in May, from the Highland Performing Arts Boosters, was rescinded without explanation.
The group had asked for a $2,500 donation to purchase new robes for their performances.
"We're still accepting grant requests for arts-related projects," board member Michael Maloney said.
Requests must be submitted by Oct. 31 to be considered at the next board meeting on Nov. 15.
The board's purpose is to consider arts-related grant requests from groups with connections to Highland with leftover donations from the defunct Town Theatre renovation project.
The board currently has $31,471.96 left in the bank.