As county fairs approach, search for next year's grandstand entertainment already underway

The LaPorte County Fair opens July 9. But planning for grandstand entertainment for next year's fair already started earlier this spring, or some 15 months ahead of the 2023 event, LaPorte County Fair Board Treasurer Catherine Mrozinski said.

"The entertainment committee has met twice this spring to plan for the LaPorte County Fair 2023. We are already compiling a list," Mrozinski said.

Planning ahead a year or more, particularly when it comes to grandstand entertainment, is something done by all three area county fairs, including Lake and Porter counties.

"We start looking right after one fair and start planning for the next fair," Lake County Fair spokeswoman Arlene Marcinek said.

The 176th LaPorte County Fair, which runs from July 9 through 16 at 2581 IN-2, has booked for its grandstand entertainment Parker McCollum with special guest Flatland Cavalry on July 13 and Walker Hayes on July 12.

Hayes has proven to be a well-chosen selection given his popularity, Mrozinski said.

"Walker Hayes is completely sold out and has been for several months," she said.

Making the selections is all about finding out which entertainers are hot and also weighing availability and affordability, Mrozinski said.

"It's a very competitive market. We have to find acts we can afford," Mrozinski said.

Porter County Fair Manager David Bagnall said Porter County booked grandstand entertainer Lady A last July and Kane Brown and Hardy with special guest Ernest early in the fall.

Lady A performs on July 22, Kane Brown on July 21 and Hardy with special guest Ernest on July 24.

Bagnall, who also works for an entertainment booking agency, said he is able to see who is hot and who is not in the entertainment business.

"It's a calculated decision," Bagnall said.

He said it also helps that the Porter County Fair has a good reputation when it comes to booking good entertainment and getting good turnouts at their venue each summer.

"The Porter County Fair is in the top. ... We've done well," Bagnall said.

The Porter County Fair, which has as its theme this year "More to do in '22," runs July 21 through 30, at the Porter County Fairgrounds, 217 E. Division Road, Valparaiso.

If LaPorte and Porter county fairs are a little bit country music in their entertainment choices then the third county fair, in Lake County, is all about grandstand events such as All Star Monster Trucks and Micro Wrestling, Marcinek said.

"Our grandstand is not conducive to music. We put in rodeo and monster trucks, and the grandstand is packed every time," Mrozinski said.

All three county fair representatives said they make entertainment choices based on what their fairgoers want.

"Every fair is a little different. What works for other county fairs doesn't work for us. We are so urban in Lake County. Ours is just different," Mrozinski said.

This year's 170th Lake County Fair runs Aug. 5 through 14 and at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

"We have something for everyone starting with Aug. 5, 6 and 7 and the All Star Monster Trucks bringing three days of their exciting show featuring Wild Side, Terminal Velocity, Sinister, Get 'Er Done 2nd Generation and Miss Get 'Er Done," Mrozinski said.

New this year is Professional Quad Warrior Racing.

The Lake County Fair does offer free local musical entertainment in its showcase tent.

"We support local talent," Mrozinski said.

For more information on the three county fairs, visit lpfair.com, portercountyfair.com or lake-county-fair.com.

