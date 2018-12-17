GARY — Fire Chief Paul Bradley said he is still digesting the administration’s recent request he cut his budget to $10.8 million, when his department has exhausted close to $12 million in recent years.
“I'm honestly reviewing it to see what we can do and what can’t we do,” Bradley said Wednesday.
Bradley, serving as chief since 2013, said he will do everything in his power to maintain the level of service Gary residents deserve, while strategically managing the budget. The department has spent nearly $11.4 million through November of this year.
The potential cuts come amid concerns of manpower shortages in a city of its size, retention issues and a stream of anticipated retirements within an aging force, according to Gary Firefighters Association Local 359 President Fire Capt. John Leslie Jr.
The city administration’s proposed cuts were first reported by The Times on Dec. 8. Leslie said that’s how he first learned of it.
“Over the last few years, the Fire Department has always spent close to $12 million, so I’m kind of curious to know where they are going to trim the fat?” Leslie said.
“The fire chief never told me. Being that I’m the union rep, I’m surprised this is coming down the pipeline. I had to find out in the newspaper.”
Bradley said while he understands why Leslie would be upset about being in the dark, discussions are still in the early stages.
“I had nothing to offer to the union (in terms of proposed cuts),” Bradley said.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson’s administration is proposing across-the-board budget cuts for most departments in 2019 — including public safety — as part of a comprehensive, long-term plan toward stable, financial footing.
City leaders have also asked the police force to reduce its budget to just under $10.7 million, down from the council-approved 2019 spending levels of $11.69 million. The Police Department has spent $11.3 million so far this year, as of the end of November, according to budget documents obtained by The Times.
Leslie said as the Fire Department’s aging force retires, they can’t recruit fast enough to maintain the status quo, let alone improve or meet the minimum manpower.
This year, they lost four firefighters to retirements or attrition, he said. They’ll lose at least another 21 between now and 2021 — including 12 in 2020 alone — to retirements, he said.
They also struggle to retain new hires who decide to leave for better pay and conditions or a lesser workload and in neighboring communities, he said.
“Usually, we’ll get some guys hired, but some of them, they’ll move on because of the pay, or the benefits are better,” Leslie said.
Bradley did not dispute those figures, and agreed they struggle to retain new hires long-term. He said the good news is that 12 recruits have completed paramedic training and are currently enrolled in the academy.
Leslie and Bradley said the department’s policy is to have a minimum of three firefighters assigned to each engine and truck when responding to calls.
At that level, some men are “overworked at fire scenes” Leslie argued.
Bradley said while the three-person minimum is not always ideal, his crew strives to ensure enough backup is sent to scenes, even if that means calling in outside agencies for mutual aid.
Bradley said while the department has its challenges, they were able to purchase much-needed new equipment this year, including new fire engines, for the crews.
As of Nov. 30, the Fire Department has responded to 13,051 EMS calls so far this year, operating on five ambulances per day with a staff of 163 firefighters and 13 paramedics, figures show. They cover the city's 52 square miles and beyond.
Over that same time period, they have also responded to 5,296 fire calls, which include structures and gas leaks to car crashes and more, Deputy Chief James Stanton said.
Freeman-Wilson has said she has asked the Fire Department to more carefully manage overtime and strategically work closer to the target of $10.8 million — a goal Leslie says is impossible under current conditions.
"If the Fire Department had a budget of almost $12 million, I can't see how it’s possible to maintain anything other than that," Leslie said.
Bradley said it’s too early to definitively say where he would make cuts in the budget per the administration’s request. He said the mayor has asked department heads to compile reports that analyze impact.
“We just have to look at our budget, and look at where we can make the budget work. It’s not always about saving money. It’s about function … and providing the service that we should.”