MERRILLVILLE — Construction could start in the spring for an assisted living community serving adults with mental disabilities.
For the last seven years, Tender Love Home Services has been assisting its clients who live in a variety of locations in the Region.
Instead of being spread out in multiple places, Tender Love Home Services is planning a development that would create a community for its clients.
Unlike other facilities that consist of one large building, the project calls for the creation of 68 homes on property at 7800 Grant St.
The homes, which will be rented by clients, will have the look of single-family residences and duplexes from the outside, but the interiors will be different from a typical house.
Jack Huls, of DVG, said the structures will be built to accommodate those with mental disabilities. In addition to private bedrooms and bathrooms for residents, they will have office space for staff who will assist them.
Huls said a training facility will be on the property for residents to learn different skills. A recreation center also is planned there.
Huls said a fence will surround the site, and the community will be built to be pedestrian-friendly.
That will allow residents to have more opportunities to interact with each other and develop friendships.
Huls said none of the residents there will drive, but some of the homes will have garages so those with physical needs can have easier access to vehicles that will transport them to different locations.
Ann Parker, of Tender Love Home Services, said the project is designed to cater to the needs of clients with mental disabilities.
Parker said most of her clients are “very high-functioning.” Although her staff assists them with different tasks, such as grocery shopping and food preparation, the clients “make their own decisions.”
Huls said construction is planned to take place in two phases, the first of which could start in the spring. He said 32 homes are planned for the initial phase.
Engineering work associated with the project is underway. Huls is expected to meet with town officials to determine if Plan Commission approval would be needed for the development.
As Merrillville continues to review the project, town leaders seem pleased with what they have seen so far.
“I'm very excited about it,” Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk said.