Association election board of directors, executive board

CROWN POINT — The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association (NWIIWA) has elected its board of directors and executive board.

Among this year’s electees are representatives from many regional business organizations that have come together to improve career development and advancement opportunities for women in NWI.

“With over 100,000 impressions each year, NWIIWA’s board maintains an active and consistent message across all that we do. We work to empower and strengthen opportunity for women in Northwest Indiana and we achieve this by working closely together,” Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair, president and executive director of the Regional Development Co.

The members of the Board of Directors include:

• Debie Coble, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc

• Amy Delahunty, Corporate Accounts Manager, Franciscan Health Crown Point

• Erica Dombey, President & Executive Director, Regional Development Company

• Danette Garza, CEO, Jack Gray Transport, Inc.

• R. Louie Gonzalez, Chancellor, Ivy Tech Community College – East Chicago