Injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen donated $30,000 in gift cards to Northwest Indiana families in need to help them purchase Christmas presents for their children. Each family received a $100 Kmart gift card. Parents used the gift cards to shop in Valparaiso and Griffith. Allen worked with the Portage and Hammond school districts to distribute the gift cards to those families most in need.
“Practicing law in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland has been a true blessing, and I want to share my blessing with others," Allen said. "I also hope others who can will step up and recognize the need to give back to the community so that each child can wake up Christmas morning and have presents to unwrap.”