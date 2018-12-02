Auction raises $300,000 for local MS chapter

The 15th MS auction netted $300,000, and the money was given to the MS society Friday afternoon at Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.
The Halpern family sponsors the annual auction. The annual fundraiser has grown to the third largest in the nation for the MS society. The Halpern family holds this event because owner Fred Halpern's wife, Donna, was diagnosed with the illness more than 40 years ago.
All funds raised go toward finding a cure for the disease. The auction this year offered leases on vehicles and exotic vacations.