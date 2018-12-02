Try 1 month for 99¢
Auction raises $300,000 for local MS chapter
Buy Now

Fred Halpern, left, and Josh Halpern present a check for over $300,000 to Beverley Stafford, the Indiana state director for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, on Friday at Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

The 15th MS auction netted $300,000, and the money was given to the MS society Friday afternoon at Albert's Diamond Jewelers in Schererville.

The Halpern family sponsors the annual auction. The annual fundraiser has grown to the third largest in the nation for the MS society. The Halpern family holds this event because owner Fred Halpern's wife, Donna, was diagnosed with the illness more than 40 years ago.

All funds raised go toward finding a cure for the disease. The auction this year offered leases on vehicles and exotic vacations.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Community Coordinator

Annette is Community Coordinator for The Times. She has been with the paper for two decades. A resident of Hobart, she graduated from Purdue University with degrees in English and German.