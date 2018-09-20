The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority overstated its cash balance at the end of 2017 by nearly $650,000, a newly released audit discovered.
The overstatement was blamed on “transaction posting errors and errant journal entries,” according to an audit by Whittaker and Co., an accounting firm in Gary.
The audit — which covers the time period of Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31, 2017 — was recently released on the State Board of Accounts’ website.
“During review of a sample of journal entries, it was noted that the journal entries tested lacked consistent documentation and analysis to support the journal entries that were recorded.
"This condition was pervasive throughout 2017. Furthermore, errant journal entry postings resulted in unbalanced interfunds that were corrected through audit adjustments,” the audit states.
“Recording inaccurate accounting transactions into the accounting system could lead to cash flow and liquidity issues as well as financial statement misstatements,” the audit continues.
This finding is “the result of lack of supervision of staff within the Airport Authority’s finance department and the lack of training for new staff,” documents state.
The Airport Authority has a process where bank reconciliations are prepared by staff on a monthly basis.
“However, upon our observation and review, the bank reconciliations that were prepared for the JPMorgan checking account at December 2017 was inaccurate and overstated, thus necessitating audit adjusting journal entries for correction. Journal entries lacked documentation and analysis to support recording in the general ledger,” the audit states.
To correct the problem, the airport authority will eliminate the “past practice of recording estimated tax revenues on a monthly basis and record those revenues as we receive them,” William Outlar, finance manager explained in the audit.
More detailed reports will be submitted to the Airport Authority board for review, too.
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is a seven-member board with four members appointed by Gary and one each by Lake County, Porter County and the governor of Indiana. The board has oversight authority over all airport policies, operations and its budget.
The Airport Authority employs an executive director who is the chief operating officer of the airport. The day-to-day operations of the airport are managed by the private company, AvPorts, which employs the rest of the airport staff.
The audit highlighted material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting required by state law. The same issue was flagged in a 2016 report.
EMS fund under review, too
Meanwhile, the SBOA is finishing up its own analysis of
Whittaker and Co. also recently determined that about $8.2 million was improperly transferred from the city's emergency services fund — a restricted account — from Jan. 1, 2015, to March 31, 2018, to cover payroll and other expenses in the face of a multimillion-dollar structural deficit where yearly expenses outweigh revenue.