Auditions planned for 'Peter Pan'

Shown auditioning for the Nutcracker are Addison Botts and Heidi Vickers.

 Provided

SCHERERVILLE — Auditions for Indiana Youth Ballet’s Peter Pan, a storybook ballet, will be held Jan. 13 and Jan. 20.

Come at the appropriate time according to child's age and experience. All ages and ablility levels are welcome.

Jan. 13

  • 1:30 p.m. ages 5-6, all levels
  • 2 p.m. ages 7-8, all levels
  • 2:30 p.m. all tumblers/ages 9 and over with 3 years of dance training
  • 3 p.m. ages 9-10, more than 3 years of dance training
  • 3:30 p.m. ages 11-12, more than 3 years of dance training
  • 4:30 p.m. ages 13 & older, more than 3 years of dance training

Jan. 20

  • 1:30 p.m. ages 5-8
  • 2 p.m. ages 9 & older
  • 3 p.m. callbacks
  • 4:30 p.m. mandatory parent meeting

Note: It is highly recommended that children attend the audition on Jan. 13. If you are unable to attend that audition, you may attend the secondary audition on Jan. 20.

Auditions will be held at St. John Township Community Center, 1515 W. Lincoln Highway. Peter Pan will be performed April 25-28.

For audition details and more information on Indiana Youth Ballet’s productions, visit IYB’s website at www.indianayouthballet.com or contact Artistic Director Elizabeth Bathurst at admin@indianayouthballet.com.

