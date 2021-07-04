Authorities searching for man missing in water off Lake Street Beach

GARY — Authorities were searching Sunday evening for a 20-year-old man who fell off a sand bar and disappeared in Lake Michigan at Lake Street Beach, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The man was walking with a friend on the sandbar when he went underwater, the sheriff said.

Police know the missing swimmer's identity, but were withholding it as the rescue operation continued. The friend is OK and with Lake County sheriff's police. No other swimmers were missing, Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Dive Team, Marine Unit and helicopter and patrol officers were on scene.

The U.S. Coast Guard was en route to assist with a rescue operation at the Gary beach, an official at the Coast Guard Station Chicago said.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police also confirmed they had been asked to respond to the beach for a drowning.

At least 11 people drowned in Lake Michigan in May and June, according to statistics maintained by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.