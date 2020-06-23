Auto body shop has a woman's touch

"We wanted to protect him so we have him stay out of here as much as we can," his daughter-in-law said.

The senior Starcevich opened Lake Side Collision I on Chicago's East Side in 1978.

That's where Brian Starcevich began learning his trade at the side of his father.

Lake Side Collision II opened at its present location in 1999 in Merrillville when Brian Starcevich and his dad became co-owners.

Customers are sometimes taken aback when they realize the shop is primarily operated by women.

"It's a different world for women," Chuck Starcevich said.

Kimberly Starcevich, who also works at 14D Event Services, said she wasn't able to work at the body shop right after her husband's death because of the grief she was experiencing.

"I didn't know about the body shop business per se but I do know the business culture," she said.

She said her expertise includes handling customer relations and the social media presence.

Vlasic, who also operates a florist shop, had experience working for her dad and knows how to sand, buff and paint cars.