Auto body shop has a woman's touch

MERRILLVILLE — Two Region women are smashing barriers by assuming the reins of a business that puts things back together.
Lake Side Collision II owner Brian Starcevich died at the age of 50, leaving the body shop at 8250 Whitcomb St., Merrillville, rudderless.
"He was the heartbeat of the business," Brian's wife, Kimberly Starcevich, said of her husband.
Now two women — Kimberly, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, and Brian’s younger sister, Charlyn Vlasic, of St. John — have taken over an operation, often associated with male ownership, with the assistance of Brian’s dad, Chuck Starcevich.
But this is no man's world.
"We all three kind of fill all the holes," Kimberly Starcevich said."The three of us try to work like a team."
Chuck Starcevich, 73, came out of semi-retirement when his son died last year to help keep the business going.
But when COVID-19 hit earlier this year, he decided to step back and restrict his activities because of his health problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) from all the years breathing chemical-based fumes.
He coaches the women and offers his guidance with Zoom, FaceTime and occasional off-hour visits.
"We wanted to protect him so we have him stay out of here as much as we can," his daughter-in-law said.
The senior Starcevich opened Lake Side Collision I on Chicago's East Side in 1978.
That's where Brian Starcevich began learning his trade at the side of his father.
Lake Side Collision II opened at its present location in 1999 in Merrillville when Brian Starcevich and his dad became co-owners.
Customers are sometimes taken aback when they realize the shop is primarily operated by women.
"It's a different world for women," Chuck Starcevich said.
Kimberly Starcevich, who also works at 14D Event Services, said she wasn't able to work at the body shop right after her husband's death because of the grief she was experiencing.
"I didn't know about the body shop business per se but I do know the business culture," she said.
She said her expertise includes handling customer relations and the social media presence.
Vlasic, who also operates a florist shop, had experience working for her dad and knows how to sand, buff and paint cars.
She also handles the business side, including giving estimates and quality checking to make sure cars are clean both inside and out when they leave the shop.
"She is good at identifying quality ... that's her strength," Chuck Starcevich said of Vlasic. The family-run business focuses on the personal side, he added.
"We still do the old-school way. We're proud when people choose us as a body shop. Trusting us is important to us," Chuck Starcevich said.
