Auxilliary hosts Angel Tree of Lights ceremony

HOBART — St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary presents its third annual Angel Tree of Lights ceremony as a pre-recorded event to debut Dec. 18.

The Angel Tree of Lights fundraising campaign supports the Auxiliary’s Scholarship Fund.

Donors and honorees of the program will be the first to access the online ceremony link. The recording will feature presentations by auxiliary members, the listing of donors and honorees, as well as the lighting of the tree located in the West Lobby of the hospital.

Angels symbolizing the remembrance or honor of a loved one will also be hung on the tree and will remain in place throughout the holiday season. This year’s online version of the traditional in-person event was planned in consideration of the health and safety of the participants.

Teresa Pedroza, director of Mission Integration/Volunteers, said participation in the 2020 Angel Tree of Lights is important because so many people believe they need an angel in their life during these unprecedented times.