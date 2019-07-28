State environmental officials said a recent report about bacteria levels at beaches nationwide inflated the percentage of days deemed "unsafe" for swimming along Indiana's Lake Michigan shore.
However, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's calculations showed water samples at two East Chicago beaches exceeded the state's beach bacteria action level by 32% and 23% during the 2018 beach season.
Beaches at Buffington Harbor in Gary, Indiana State Park East, Mount Baldy and Indiana State Park West exceeded acceptable bacteria levels by rates of 16% to 12%.
Northwest Indiana beachgoers typically have no way of knowing whether the waters they're swimming in contain elevated bacteria levels the day of their visit because contamination advisories are not issued until at least 18 to 24 hours after sampling is conducted.
E. coli is considered an indicator bacteria and often does not directly cause swimming-related illnesses, according to a Beach Monitoring Report issued by the National Park Service.
"Beach managers test for levels of bacteria in the water that can be associated with contamination from sewage or other sources of contamination and which may indicate the potential presence of human pathogens in the water," the report said.
Officials commonly point to fecal matter deposited by shorebirds as another major source of contamination at beaches.
Gastrointestinal illnesses, though rarely life-threatening, are a primary concern when swimmers come in direct contact or ingest contaminated water. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach ache, diarrhea, headache and fever. Though less common, conditions affecting the eyes, ears, skin and upper respiratory tract also could be contracted.
E.C. beaches still top list
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Environment America failed to accurately interpret 2018 beach monitoring data when it recently released a report listing Jeorse Park Beaches I and II in East Chicago, Buffington Harbor Beach in Gary, Indiana Dunes State Park Beach East in Porter and Washington Park Beach in Michigan City as the top five locations in Indiana with the most "unsafe" swimming days.
Environment America applied a different bacteria level threshold than Indiana currently uses and failed to account for multiple sampling sites at some beaches, particularly Washington Park Beach, IDEM said.
Environment America posted a statement Thursday about its "Safe for Swimming?" report, which stated: "Since we released the beaches report, some of our data has been called into question. To ensure the utmost accuracy, we are revisiting all the data, and we will make our findings public as soon as possible."
Overall, IDEM said water quality along Lake Michigan has improved over the years.
"The 2017 beach season monitoring results indicated the lowest percentage of E. coli exceedances across Indiana's Lake Michigan beaches since Indiana's Beach Monitoring and Notification program began in 2004," the agency reported.
Still, IDEM's data show water samples at Jeorse Park I, Jeorse Park II, Buffington Harbor, Indiana State Park East, Mount Baldy and Indiana State Park West exceeded Indiana's beach action value by 32%, 23%, 16%, 14%, 13% and 12% of the days monitoring was conducted. Washington Park's exceedance rate in 2018 was 5%.
Indiana beach managers must issue an advisory or closure when E. coli levels exceed 235 colony-forming units per 100 mililiters, IDEM said. An advisory requires a yellow sign, while a closure is identified with a red sign.
Environment American used a more strict EPA standard when preparing its report. States are permitted to adopt their own recreational water quality standards.
Beach managers self-report the data, which appears on IDEM's BeachGuard website.
No real-time notifications
Chicago beachgoers can check for same-day contamination advisories, but people heading out to Northwest Indiana beaches typically cannot find out if elevated bacteria levels were found in the water the day of their visit.
That's because labs that participate in IDEM's Lake Michigan monitoring program return results from E. coli beach water samples within 18 to 24 hours.
The sampling method currently is use is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and complies with Indiana's laws, IDEM said.
A $203,000 BEACH Act grant EPA awarded to Indiana to monitor beaches for E. coli in 2019 is currently the state's sole source of funding for the beach monitoring and notification program.
IDEM said it's exploring other funding sources for a potential pilot validation study of another sampling method that could decrease the notification gap so that beachgoers can receive same-day contamination advisories.
IDEM also used funding from a separate EPA grant to contract with Purdue University for the development of E. coli prediction models for six of Indiana's Lake Michigan beaches, the department said.
Beach managers have discretion to decide whether to issue an advisory or closure. There are no federal guidelines, including E. coli concentration levels, for determining when an advisory, rather than a closure, must be issued, IDEM said.
Beach managers are responsible for posting appropriate signs. IDEM conducts daily reviews of data entered into the BeachGuard system and periodic site checks to ensure appropriate signs are posted.
Dogs patrol Jeorse Park
Jeorse Park in East Chicago has long reported the highest contamination levels among Indiana's Lake Michigan beaches.
Jeorse Park's exceedance rate was 70 percent in 2012, but that number fell to 12 percent in 2017, IDEM said.
The exceedance rates at Jeorse Park Beach I and II rose to 32% and 23%, respectively, during the 2018 monitoring season, partly because of an increased amount of rainfall, IDEM reported.
Also in 2018, trained border collies and their handlers, who were hired with funds from the Nearshore Bird Management grant from the EPA to chase gulls out of the area, got a late start in 2018, IDEM said.
The dogs were on the beach by May 1 in 2016 and 2017, about four weeks before the beach season began. In 2018, the dogs did not start patrolling until May 29, IDEM said.
"This delay in establishing a predatory presence on the beach resulted in a delayed gull behavior reaction and may have contributed to the increased number of samples exceeding the state recreational water quality criteria, which translates into increased advisories issued," IDEM reported.
The dog program is again on an abbreviated schedule this year. A dog and handler were on-site for four hours a day from June 5 to 12 and will be on-site for one hour, four days a week through Aug. 31.
At all beaches, an excessive presence of gulls or geese can lead to an increase in E. coli levels. A direct correlation between rainfall and E. coli exceedances has not been observed, but storms sometimes can contribute to elevated contamination levels, IDEM said.