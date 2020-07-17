You are the owner of this article.
Bailly cleanup feedback sought
Bailly cleanup feedback sought

Contamination from shuttered NIPSCO plant seeps into national park; EPA seeks comments on cleanup plan

NIPSCO's Bailly Generating Station was under construction in October 1962, when this aerial photo was taken. A controversial plan to build a nuclear power plant there was rejected. NIPSCO retired the two coal-fired units at the site in 2018.

 Provided, Westchester Township Historical Museum

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be accepting comments through Aug. 19 on a proposed cleanup plan for part of NIPSCO's shuttered Bailly generating station in Chesterton.

NIPSCO buried ash created by burning coal to generate electricity at the site in the 1960s and 1970s, EPA said.

The waste is about 25 feet underground and is affecting nearby Indiana Dunes National Park.

Coal ash contains various hazardous metals, including boron — the primary contaminant of concern at the Bailly site.

Groundwater is in contact with the ash and carries the underground contamination into the park, EPA said.

"The proposed cleanup involves excavation and off-site disposal of contaminated soils at the source area," documents state. "In addition, contaminated soil present beneath the water table will be solidified to prevent remaining contaminants from migrating to the groundwater or surface water."

Explosion hits ArcelorMittal's Burns Harbor plant; official says stove dome failure to blame

NIPSCO and EPA in 2005 entered into an administrative order on consent requiring NIPSCO to investigate and clean up contamination at the Bailly property under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The order also established EPA oversight of the remedial process.

NIPSCO purchased 350 acres of undeveloped land in 1932 and began construction of a coal-fired plant in 1959. The plant opened in 1962 and its coal-fired generators operated until May 31, 2018. 

Coal ash was disposed of on-site between 1962 and 1979.

The Bailly facility still houses equipment to ensure transmission of continuous voltage and a gas-fired "peaking unit" used during high-demand periods, EPA said.

The site was divided into Areas A, B and C for the environmental investigation. The proposed cleanup plan is for Area C, which includes a former wastewater treatment plant, eastern landfill areas where coal ash as buried and a portion of the national park.

Areas A and B were remediated under an EPA final decision in 2012. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is overseeing NIPSCO's work to close coal-ash impoundments in Area B under the federal Coal Combustion Residuals rule.

After the comment period ends, EPA will issue a final decision on the cleanup plan for Area C.

UPDATE: NIPSCO station blaze contained; firefighters still working on scene

A copy of the proposed plan and a prerecorded presentation a out it is available online at http://go.usa.gov/xvuqx. Project officials will be available from 5 to 7 p.m.  Aug. 3, to answer questions live through a conference line, accessible at 312-667-5632, conference code 1344648.

Comments on the proposed plan can be submitted through Aug. 19 by voicemail at 312-886-6015, by fax to 312-697-2568, online at https://go.usa.gov/xvuqx, by email to safakas.kirstin@epa.gov or by mail to Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604-3590.

NIPSCO delays work to remove toxic coal ash from Michigan City facility
Local News

NIPSCO delays work to remove toxic coal ash from Michigan City facility

  • Updated

Several organizations had requested the delay because of concerns that excavation and transportation of the coal ash from the Michigan City Generating Station to a landfill at the company's R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield could contribute to an increase in air pollution, which in turn could leader to a higher COVID-19 mortality rate in affected communities.

