CROWN POINT — Lake County attorneys ranked Hammond's city attorney, a Crown Point attorney currently serving as a stand-in judge, and a past president of their bar association as their top choices for a Lake Superior Court judge position.
The Lake County Bar Association last week released results from its survey of judicial candidates for Lake Superior Court Civil Division Room 4.
Ten attorneys applied for the vacancy, which was caused by the retirement of Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider.
The applicants include Hammond City Attorney Kristina Kantar, Superior Court Judge Pro Tempore Stephen A. Tyler, past bar association President Adam J. Sedia, Kristen D. Hill, James L. Clement Jr., Andrews Kraemer, Deborah A. Kapitan, Alice Ann Kuzemka, Stacy J. Vasilak and Anthony J. Pampalone.
The judicial applicants were ranked based on legal ability, demeanor, court administration and impartiality.
The bar association gave its highest job recommendation to Kantar, who received an overall rating of 8 on a scale of 1 to 10.
Other applicants were rated as follows: Tyler with 7.7, Sedia with 7.6, Hill with 7.5, Clement with 7.3, Kraemer with 7, Kapitan with 6.5, Kuzemka with 6.5, Vasilak with 6.2 and Pampalone with 4.4.
Attorneys are considered well qualified if rated between 7 and 8, qualified if rated between 5 and 6, and less than qualified if rated between 3 and 4.
The association said 276, or about 27 percent, of its 1,025 members completed the survey between Jan. 11 and 28.
Schneider is leaving Civil Division Room 7 after 18 years of service. Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent will transfer to Room 7 after Schneider's departure, vacating Civil Division Room 4, where he has served as judge since 2014.
The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct interviews of the 10 applicants March 11 in the Lake County commissioners' hearing room at the Lake County Government Center.
The commission will nominate three candidates and forward its recommendations to Gov. Eric Holcomb. The governor will then have 60 days to name a judge from among the three finalists.