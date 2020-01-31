Barricaded man believed dangerous taken into custody peacefully, police say

HAMMOND — A man wanted on numerous domestic battery warrants was taken into custody peacefully Thursday night in the 7000 block of Schneider Avenue.
Hammond detectives first went to the home at about 7:40 p.m., according to Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.
He did not initially cooperate with police and more officers were called to the scene, Kellogg said.
Demetrius Sims, 41, of Hammond, was identified as the person taken into custody.
"Detectives believed that Sims could be dangerous and he refused to exit the home. A crisis negotiator with Hammond police was able to talk the subject out of the home peacefully. The subject was then arrested without incident," Kellogg said.
Court records show Sims was charged Jan. 29 with domestic battery with bodily injury when the person is under 14, a level 5 felony.
He was also charged with level 6 felonies: Domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; criminal confinement; and domestic battery, records show.