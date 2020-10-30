Battle for control over Lake County purchasing, data processing continues

The Lake County Commissioners unanimously rejected Friday an attempt by the Lake County Council to seize control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments.
The two Democratic and one Republican commissioners, who together serve as Lake County's executive branch, agreed to veto the two takeover ordinances approved earlier this month by the seven-member council.
The commissioners' veto messages proclaim, among other things, that purchasing and data processing both require forming contracts, which is a power specifically and exclusively delegated to the county executive under state law.
It would violate the separation of powers if the council, as the county's legislative branch, both appropriated the money for county government operations and directly controlled how the money is spent, the veto messages say.
The council's five Democrats and two Republicans can override the commissioners' vetoes, and enact the ordinances notwithstanding their objections, by readopting the ordinances by a two-thirds majority.
Both initially passed with at least five votes, so a successful veto override is likely. That could set up a potential court battle between the commissioners and the council.
At the center of the dispute is ire by several councilmen toward the commissioners for questioning the need for some county spending items, particularly for the sheriff, even though funding for the purchases had been approved by the county council.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, contends the commissioners lack the authority to oversee county purchasing and data processing because a never-implemented 1981 Indiana statute delegates those powers in Lake County to the legislative body, that is, the county council.
Lake Commissioners' veto message — Purchasing
Lake Commissioners' veto message — Data Processing
