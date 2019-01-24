Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties should brace for subzero temperatures the rest of the week and into next as a bitter cold snap tightens its grip on the Region.
After an overnight drop, temperatures were expected to reach as low as minus 20 Friday morning when factoring in the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.
"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," according to NWS forecasters.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties through noon Friday, meaning frostbite and hypothermia are possibilities if the proper precautions are not taken, such as wearing warm clothing, hat and gloves.
Temperatures fell Thursday area wide into the single digits and subzero temps. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour were anticipated heading into Friday, with some snow possible after 3 p.m.
Snow accumulation, and a wintry mix of rain and sleet, is possible Sunday night through Monday, followed by another shot of bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills mid-to-late next week.
Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
This week's forecast
Friday's chance of snow precipitation in the afternoon is 30 percent, with a low around minus 3 and wind chill values as low as minus 21.
Saturday's high is expected to be near 16 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of snow mainly before midnight.
Snow will be likely after midnight Sunday and through Monday, with temperatures rising to a high near 27.
A slight chance of snow remains Tuesday with a low around minus 4.
A bitterly cold snap returns Wednesday, with a high near 3 and another chance of snow.