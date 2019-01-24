Subzero temperatures are in the forecast this week, with temperatures reaching as low as minus 30 overnight Thursday into Friday when factoring in the wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for Lake and Porter counties from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday, meaning frostbite and hypothermia are possibilities if the proper precautions are not taken, such as wearing warm clothing, hat and gloves.
A similar advisory is in effect for LaPorte counties from 2 a.m. Friday until noon Friday, with wind chills as low as 20 below zero expected.
Temperatures are expected to fall this afternoon area wide, and the drop is expected to continue early into the evening with clear skies, according to the NWS. The entire area could see wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour later today.
Light snow showers and blowing snow are possible this afternoon, though forecasters do not anticipate much accumulation.
Snow accumulation, and a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, is possible Sunday night through Monday, followed by another shot of bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills mid-to-late next week.
Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
This week's forecast
Friday's chance of snow precipitation in the afternoon is 30 percent, with a low around minus 3 and wind chill values as low as minus 21.
Saturday's high is expected to be near 16 degrees, with a 30 percent chance of snow mainly before midnight.
Snow will be likely after midnight Sunday and through Monday, with temperatures rising to a high near 27.
A slight chance of snow remains Tuesday with a low around minus 4.
A bitterly cold snap returns Wednesday, with a high near 3 and another chance of snow.