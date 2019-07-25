GARY — City leaders are considering hiking or restructuring various fees for Gary residents and for those doing business with city government.
Legal department attorney Rodney Pol said the city’s Finance Committee discussed changes to the city’s fee schedule ordinance Tuesday night.
Approval could come as early as the full council’s next meeting on Aug. 7 at Arthouse: A Social Kitchen.
Finance Committee Chair Mary Brown, 3rd District, said the proposed fee ordinance was first presented to the committee a couple of weeks ago, but a chart comparing the old fees to the new was not included.
Concerned the council could not make an informed decision, Brown said she had asked the legal and finance departments to bring more documentation the next meeting on Tuesday.
She said she felt more comfortable moving the proposal to the full council after Tuesday’s discussion, where they were able to see the rate changes.
The fee hikes are part of the cash-strapped city’s financial recovery plan.
Pol said changes proposed to the fee schedule ordinance would allow the city to charge credit card processing/convenience fees to the consumer, rather than absorbing the costs, as City Hall has done for years.
Financial Director Angela Hayes said General Services spent about $26,000 in credit card processing fees last year.
The ordinance also would allow program directors or department heads to charge a $27.50 “returned check” fee to people doing business with the city and who cuts the city a bad check.
People doing business with the city can have their license revoked or suspended if they do not pay the fees or if they write the city a bad check, Pol said.
Parking at Marquette Park and along Lake Street will no longer be tiered ($3 for residents and $5 for non-residents) but instead cost a flat $7 at pay stations, plus a $1 fee for using the mobile app. People still have the option to pay at the booths, Pol said.
Beach parking season passes were previously $200 for residents and $300 for non-residents. The fee is now $60 for residents, $65 for Lake County residents, and $75 for everyone else outside the county, documents show.
Those wanting to use the Marquette Park Pavilion as their venue for special events will also see changes to the fee structure.
The rates used to differ based on the section of the venue they wished to rent, but Pol said the new rates take into account some people may only need outdoor space for their event.
The pavilion ballroom can be rented out at an hourly rate of $250, and as much as $2,000 for an entire Saturday, whereas a party could rent the formal lounge or lower terrace, for example, for $650 on a Saturday, records show.
Wedding packages do not have a set cost, but instead are set based on contractual agreements with the parks department.
At the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center, membership fees will increase from $25 to $30 for individuals — and $50 for family, up from $40. Anyone who signs up for automatic monthly payments can get a discounted rate.
Other fee changes approved previously by the City Council will be formally added to the schedule ordinance, if approved by council. That includes hikes to the city’s EMS fees charged to residents using ambulances during medical emergencies and a restructuring of the police department’s towing fees.