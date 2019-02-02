Bears score touchdown for St. John teen in cancer remission

ST. JOHN — Andrew Bisaga didn’t know where he was heading when the limo picked him up from his St. John home back in December.
Anticipation built for more than an hour as the journey dragged on. Before pulling into the parking lot, Andrew was instructed to put on a blindfold.
When Andrew, 13, lowered the blindfold he found Chicago Bears mascot Staley da Bear was leading him toward Halas Hall, where linebacker Sam Acho and the Bears drumline awaited him.
Eight months of chemotherapy and other treatment at the Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, helped put Andrew’s osteosarcoma bone cancer in remission, and a celebration was in order.
The Chicago Bears were hosting it.
“I thought I was going to faint,” Andrew said.
Andrew is a sports junkie with a particular love for football and the Chicago Bears.
In the middle of his own football season during the fall of 2017, a reccurring pain in Andrew’s leg just wouldn’t go away. His parents figured maybe it was a football-related injury when they decided to bring him to the hospital.
Doctors discovered osteosarcoma bone cancer. The family chose Advocate Children’s Hospital for the treatment.
Professional athletes and other celebrities frequented the hospital to help cheer up patients like Andrew, but he never cared much for the guests unless they wore a Bears jersey on Sundays. Former Bear receiver Cameron Meredith left an everlasting impression when he stopped by once to spend 10 minutes or so talking with Andrew one-on-one.
The Bears took notice of how much Andrew appreciated the meeting. When the organization put together a day with the team for a child from Advocate’s hospital, Andrew got the invitation. His mother, Mary, was in on the plan when they got in the limo together but managed to keep the whole thing a secret.
“During treatment you always looked for moments to provide him happiness or joy, but it’s difficult because he feels so miserable,” Mary said. “He’s going through so much during treatment that he’s not up for the things that maybe provided that happiness for him. For Advocate and the Bears to organize something for him to experience that sort of joy was a gift beyond measure.”
Andrew hung out with quarterback Mitch Trubisky and running back Jordan Howard, among a cast of others. Even head coach Matt Nagy made time in between meetings to sign a football and pass along some advice.
“He was just so normal,” Andrew said. “He talked about just because I had this treatment doesn’t mean I can’t be involved in football.”
That sense of normalcy was striking, Mary said, and all the players shared it. Even lunch with wide receivers Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel felt like conversations between friends who shared a common interest in the game.
“It really was just hanging out,” Mary said. “It just made me realize that they had a huge presence about them, but they all made time for Andrew.”
Andrew left Halas Hall with gift cards, three signed jerseys and tickets with field passes to see the Bears beat the Green Bay Packers later that week. The trip itself revealed the heroes on the field aren’t all that different from himself.
“It was a great experience,” Andrew said. “At the end of the day they’re just regular people like you and me.”