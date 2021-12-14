Beat the lines and file Lake property tax deductions soon

CROWN POINT — Lake County Auditor John Petalas has tax breaks for new homebuyers, and there is no waiting in long lines — if they come in soon.

Petalas said anyone who purchased a new home in the first half of this year should file their application for homestead and mortgage deductions before the end of this month to receive lower taxes in the coming year.

“Those deductions can cut your future taxes about in half,” Petalas said.

Those who purchased new homes in the latter half of the year should first call the office’s tax deduction department at 755-3120 to find out if they need to file this month or have additional time to do so.

Those who need to file this month can visit his office this week 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point, to file for any exemption offered by the state.

His office will be closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 27 and New Year’s Eve but open on the remaining weekdays.

He said there is little or no waiting at his office’s tax deduction department this week. “But if people wait until the final week of the year, the line will be out the front door,” he cautioned.