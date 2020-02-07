'Because we love the job': African-American officers hailed as Hammond heroes

HAMMOND — One officer works part time as a disc jockey. Another attended college on a football scholarship before a knee injury ended his playing career. One is a boxer, and others served in the military.

One thing they have in common is they are Hammond police officers, and Thursday, they were deemed heroes by their city.

The city of Hammond, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the city’s Black History Coalition committee honored 13 local police officers at the African American Law Enforcement Heroes program at the Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center.

McDermott said the morning program recognized two areas of interest to him — public safety and Hammond’s diversity.

Hammond is among the more diverse cities in the country, McDermott said. According to the last census, he said, 25 percent of Hammond’s population is African-American, 30 percent Hispanic and 45 percent Caucasian.

Citing his desire to have a police force that reflects the community they serve, McDermott said Hammond is not perfect, “but we’re moving in the right direction.”