'Because we love the job': African-American officers hailed as Hammond heroes

HAMMOND — One officer works part time as a disc jockey. Another attended college on a football scholarship before a knee injury ended his playing career. One is a boxer, and others served in the military.
One thing they have in common is they are Hammond police officers, and Thursday, they were deemed heroes by their city.
The city of Hammond, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and the city’s Black History Coalition committee honored 13 local police officers at the African American Law Enforcement Heroes program at the Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center.
McDermott said the morning program recognized two areas of interest to him — public safety and Hammond’s diversity.
Hammond is among the more diverse cities in the country, McDermott said. According to the last census, he said, 25 percent of Hammond’s population is African-American, 30 percent Hispanic and 45 percent Caucasian.
Citing his desire to have a police force that reflects the community they serve, McDermott said Hammond is not perfect, “but we’re moving in the right direction.”
Third District Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. said he feels “blessed” to live in a community that celebrates diversity. He also thanked the Hammond Police Department for providing that bridge between law enforcement and Hammond residents.
“We have a lot of work to do to bridge the gap,” Tyler said.
The 2020 African American Law Enforcement Heroes are Capt. Kelvin Alcox, Officer Enrique Cook, Master Sgt. Boyzie Coulter, Officer Ronald Davidson, Officer Gregory Day, Sgt. Sean Garrison, Officer Albert “Al” Hulitt, Officer Arthur Latiker, Master Sgt. Walter Peterson, Assistant Chief William "Andy" Short, Officer Crystal Taylor, Sgt. Aubrey Thomas and Cpl. Jonathan “Jay” Woods.
Cook, a five-year veteran of the Hammond force who now works with the K9 unit, called the award a great honor.
“It means a lot to be recognized with the 200-plus guys in the department," he said. "We do it because we love the job.”
“It’s an honor,” said Day, starting his fourth year in Hammond. “I feel very appreciated, and I’m glad to be part of Hammond.”
Davidson, originally from East Chicago, has served two years in Hammond after nine years with Indiana State Police.
“I’m deeply humbled and honored,” he said. “The city of Hammond made me feel welcome, even as an outsider.”
The lone female in the group, Taylor described her five years on the force as “rewarding.”
She said she's learned that being an officer “you get to help more people in a day than most other people will help in a lifetime.”